How Learning Changes Your Brain

Our brain is plastic, meaning that new connections between brain cells can be formed not only in childhood but throughout our lifetime.

During the event, you’ll get both a short overview of the current science on skill acquisition and memory formation and some hands-on suggestions on how to create successful learning environments.

You will also learn more about:

Not all learning is the same: Different types of learning activate different pathways in the brain

Brain plasticity: Our experience shape our brains structure and function

Brain plasticity across the life span: childhood – young adulthood – old age

Ideal learning environments: Sleep and physical activity

Will training one thing improve a wide set of skills? Domain specific vs. generalizable learning

In her speech, Anke Karabanov will talk about the science behind how we acquire new abilities and form new habits. Anke Karabanov has spent the last 10 years investigating brain processes controlling motor control, creativity and learning at the National Institutes of Health (USA), Karolinska Institute (Sweden) and at Danish Research Center for Magnetic Resonance (Denmark). She is currently working as a senior scientist. From May this year, Anke Karabanov will continue her career as Associate Professor in Human Neurophysiology at the Department of Nutrition and Exercise at Copenhagen University.

Registration

