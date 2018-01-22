Quantum mechanics, the theory underlying all of modern science, remains mysterious to almost everyone, including many scientists. But at least some aspects of this sometimes confusing theory can now be demonstrated with (relatively) simple experiments.

In this lecture, you will be shown the "wave-particle duality" of Niels Bohr live in an optical interferometer to give a short introduction to quantum mechanics for everyone.

The talk assumes no prior knowledge of quantum mechanics. It will introduce the basic concepts in a non-mathematical way for anyone with a general interest in science.