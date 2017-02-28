CBS Diversity Day 2017

Challenge what you think you know about diversity!

What is diversity, why does it matter, and how do we achieve equality in diversity? Come and find out when we at Copenhagen Business School on Diversity Day open up to the public by turning our campus into a living lab for social change.

Challenge what you think you know about the limitation, exclusion and discrimination you may experience simply because of not fitting any given norm for gender, sexuality or ethnicity (or something else) at work, university, and in other social settings – and become a part of a social experiment. We integrate culture and science to investigate how Diversity Day may change your understanding of norms, how norms affect people, and how norms may be changed in order to foster environments that are more inclusive to a larger group of people.

Main programme in room SPs05:

10:00-10:15: Welcome speech: Diversity and inclusion at CBS, Per Holten-Andersen, President, CBS

10:15-11:30: Keynote: The evolution of diversity management – a call for norm criticism, Professor Alison Pullen, Macquarie University & Associate Professor Sara Louise Muhr, CBS

10:30-11:45: Coffee break / stand activities

11:45-12:30: C:NTACT: Battling prejudice through theatrical performances and personal stories of breaking norms

12:30-13:00: Lunch break – with a surprise at campus square!

13:00-13:45: Elite politics: How to irritate the (re)production of homogeneity in the networks of the Danish power elite, Assistant Professors Christoph Houman Ellersgaard and Anton Grau Larsen, CBS

13:45-14:00: Coffee break / stand activities

14:00-15:15: Norm critical workshop: Practical implications of creating a more inclusive and LGBTQ-friendly workplace (with comments from an advisory panel consisting of researchers, politicians, and practitioners), Rikke Voergård-Olesen, Consultant in Norm Critical Pedagogy

15:15-15:45: Coffee break / stand activities

15:45-16.15: Stand-up comedian Ellie Jokar: Who the f… is Ellie? Get ready to get provoked when she gives a satirical take on issues of love, tradition, and religion

16:15-16:45: ISS Diversity Prize: CBS Diversity Day’s strategic partner, ISS, will reward a company that actively values the diversity of employees and managers, and that has created business results from its work with diversity

16:45-17:30: Reception & Networking