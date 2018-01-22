How Blockchain is changing our society

According to business.dk, a Danish ice hockey player is the first athlete in the world to be paid with a virtual currency, the so-called cryptocurrency bitcoin. Danish Niklas Nikolajsen has become a Bitcoin billionaire and is now sponsoring an ice hockey club with Bitcoin. Bitcoin is just one example of the use of the technology Blockchain.



The potential in Blockchain technology is claimed to be infinite. Hospitals, general practitioners, and specialists could safely share their test results, e.g. blood samples of individuals via Blockchain technology. Pharmaceutical companies could use Blockchain technology as a digital infrastructure to gather data on the use of drugs and prove that treatment improves the lives of patients. For instance, pharmaceutical companies could digitalise insulin pumps and gather data on the insulin levels of patients to improve their treatment.



Mearsk, IBM and Microsoft are using Blockchain

The technology has attracted a lot of attention from governments, organisations, investors and entrepreneurs around the world. The Bank of England, for example, will be integrating Blockchain in the near future. The governments of Honduras and Georgia are considering the technology for the management of their land registry records. Maersk has recently announced the development of a shipping supply chain infrastructure using Blockchain. And organisations such as J.P. Morgan, Deloitte, Microsoft, IBM, Credit Suisse and Thomson Reuters are currently supporting Blockchain initiatives.



However, understanding how the technology in fact adds value to our society and its potential implications is still difficult. In turn, through a new research partnership, four PhD students from four different departments at CBS are diving into the new technology to answer some of the questions it raises.



At the event you will have the opportunity to meet two of the PhD fellows from CBS, who are currently exploring Blockchain and its potential impact across business and society.

Speakers

Juan Giraldo, PhD Fellow at CBS

“My talk provides a general idea of money as a way to develop an understanding of Bitcoin and Blockchain. It gives a non-technical view on Blockchain and how it enables the creation of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Lastly, it also addresses some general implications that Blockchain can bring based on current research findings across the cross-border payment industry.”



Casper Winther-Hansen, PhD Fellow at CBS

“My talk explores how the push for data changes the ways in which patients, professionals and payers account for the value of treatment outcomes. Blockchain technology could change the ways in which we account for the value of treatment outcomes through algorithms. However, its potential implications for healthcare are yet speculative.”



Questions of the event:



• What is Blockchain and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin?

• Why should we pay attention to the technology?

• What implications can Blockchain bring to business and society?

• Worst case scenario: Will the Blockchain technology result in abuse of data, where a single actor - e.g. a pharmaceutical company - get monopoly on the same level as Facebook?

• Does Blockchain add “real“ value?



The event “How Blockchain is changing our society” is for everyone who is curious about new technological tendencies in our society. Refreshments will be served after the presentations.



The event will be held in English



Programme



16:15 – Blockchain & Money/Juan Giraldo, PhD Fellow at the Department of Digitalization,

17:00 – Blockchain & Healthcare/Casper Winther-Hansen, PhD fellow at the Department of Operations Management

17:45 – Refreshments