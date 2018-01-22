Beer & Science

I Samarbejde med CP3 Origins på SDU holder vi foredrag og koncert med professor i teoretisk fysik og kosmologi Kari Enqvist fra Helsinki Universitet og den nordiske vokalgruppe iKI Vocals.

Hvordan opstod universet? Hvordan ender universet? Og hvad betyder det at universet idag udvider sig hurtigere og hurtigere. Kari Enqvist er verdensledende professor i kosmologi og vil tage os på en rejse ind i nogen af de største uløste mysterier i Universet. Ikke mindst hvad det mystiske 'mørke energi' og den kosmologiske konstant. Noget Einstein omtalte som sit livs største fejl.

Bemærk: Foredraget vil være på engelsk og er inkl. ølsmagning.



Om professor Kari Enqvist

Professor Kari Enqvist is a world renowned professor of theoretical physics and cosmology at Helsinki University. He is the co-inventor of a mechanism for the origin of the Universe and is an expert of inflation. Professor Enqvist is an award winning science communicator and author of numerous popular scientific books.

IKI

The acclaimed and DMA-winning band IKI consists of 5 female vocalists from Denmark, Norway and Finland. In March 2018 IKI is releasing their third studio album ORACLE produced by electronic artist Mike Sheridan adding new sound layers of mysticism to their experimental, hypnotic audio universe.

Working with the voice as the main instrument and improvisation as their artistic tool, IKI has toured most of Europe since 2010. By the use of electronic machines and pedals they manipulate their voices live on stage. The music, which is created in an intense here-and-now-moment together with the audience, goes from trance-like soundscapes to alluring avantgarde beats and structures.