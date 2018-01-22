Automatic Detection of Fake News

"Fake News" is a hot topic in the media and never before has it been so easy to spread and so difficult to manage information. But is fake news a real threat – and how can we detect it?

Assistant Professor Leon Strømberg-Derczynski from IT University of Copenhagen will talk about fake news, where it comes from, how it spreads (including in Denmark), and why we need technology to catch it.

We will look at some of the big data and artificial intelligence techniques we are already using to find and stop it, including natural language processing, network analysis, and deep learning – without going into any maths or things like that.

Registration

