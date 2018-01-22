Verdens vildeste computer

*English below

Hvad skal der til for at bygge morgendagens computer?

Få et helt unikt indblik i Microsofts nye forskningscenter – Microsoft Quantum Materials Lab –hvor forskere og ingeniører fra KU, DTU og Microsoft arbejder på at bygge verdens første kvantecomputer. En computer med en regnekraft, der i den grad flytter grænserne for, hvad der kan lade sig gøre at beregne.

* Get insights into our Quantum Research

Currently, we are dawning on the Quantum computers era, as they hold the promise to outperform the classical computers of today. The new computers will be working with the laws of Quantum Mechanics and could bring us whole new ways of processing information, which could allow us to solve very complex problems. In order to build Quantum computers, we realized that classical material doesn’t do the trick. We need material to change their physical properties when they are too small and at a very low temperature, and here they enter the quantum regime. In the talk you'll hear why it matters and get a glimpse of how the material gets made . Get an insight into the Microsoft Quantum Materials lab, where scientists and engineers from Microsoft, the University of Copenhagen and the technical University of Denmark collaborate to create the elements for the computers of tomorrow.

About the speaker

Rawa Tanta is currently working as a Postdoc at the Microsoft Quantum Material Lab and the University of Copenhagen. She has earned her Ph.D. degree from the Center of Quantum Devices, Niels Bohr Institute. She also did her Master degree at the Nano-Science Center at the University of Copenhagen. Before that, she was living in Damascus, Syria, where she got her BS.c. degree in Physics. Rawa is married and has one daughter.

The talk will be in english