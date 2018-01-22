Can we have unlimited energy supply?

The First Law of Thermodynamics presents the principle of conservation of energy. This means that in any real life situation energy is not created or destroyed but simply transformed. Does this mean that we can have unlimited energy supply?

We all know of the problems of the exploitation of fossil fuels and the barriers to introduce renewable resources, but most of us cannot imagine that more than half of the energy we produce is wasted and released into the nature.

Thermodynamics tells us that both in your home refrigerator and in a large electric power plant, usable energy is wasted. But thermodynamics also teaches us the ways to recover it.

In this lecture PhD Maria E. Mondejar, Technical University of Denmark, will show how energy transforms in your daily life activity and how we all can get the most out of it. From our homes to the big industries that move our economy.