Creativity as a Resource

At this 3-hour workshop, different techniques will be discussed that can help you "zoom out" from your current situation and stop being in a reactive mode. By doing simple exercises, you will learn how to approach your daily tasks from a creative angle. The results can be very rewarding - from being more in control at work and feeling less stressed, to improving your well-being and becoming a more balanced person.

In this hands-on workshop, creativity will be tapped as a resource. The workshop leader will involve art therapy and mindfulness techniques that tap into theories and approaches of positive psychology, personality psychology, creativity development, and art history.