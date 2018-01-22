17th Century Clay Portraits: Reassessing Cross-Cultural Connections Through Material Culture

These miniature models are unique portraits of the agents that facilitated trade between China and Denmark. They were produced by ‘face-makers’ in Canton and they contain intricate, small-scale systems of weights attached to strings that allow them to nod along in endless agreement with their beholders. Their materials (clay, real hair, silk, paint, leather or porcelain) point to a crafts workshop well versed in an astounding range of techniques, which appealed to both the Chinese and the European markets. The production of clay portrait figures for European traders has elicited a great deal of research, probably because it has been comparatively easy to establish their identities and roles in the commercial hierarchy of Canton.

This presentation will explore the role of portraiture as material culture (objects), as well as the role that the researcher must inhabit to facilitate the knowledge contained in artefacts. Ultimately, the presentation will challenge and expand the existing cross-culturally informative, but ultimately euro-centric framework, by adding new research on the Chinese models of Chinese everyday life and tempering this with a critical approach to the role of research in articulating world-views.