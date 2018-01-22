Automatic Speech Recognition opportunities and limitations
Speech recognition is being used every day on your phone and computer. I will give an overview of how it works, why it is not perfect yet, what is being developed in Denmark and internationally at a level of technical detail that suits the audience in English or Danish.
Automatic speech recognition (ASR) has matured so we can use it in everyday tasks, such as voice search when we use our smartphone, tablets or computer. The rise of deep learning provided a boost to ASR accuracy and now voice interfaces can compete with text interfaces in applications and customer care. ASR that is good enough for commercial application is not available to everyone yet and we will learn why this is the case. We will cover how we can develop quality ASR with the available technology and what technology is being developed to bring ASR to a wider audience. Lastly, I'll go through some successful applications of current ASR technology.
Kort og godt
Kan bookes
onsdag 24/4 formiddag
onsdag 24/4 eftermiddag
torsdag 25/4 formiddag
torsdag 25/4 eftermiddag
fredag 26/4 formiddag
fredag 26/4 eftermiddag
mandag 29/4 formiddag
mandag 29/4 eftermiddag
tirsdag 30/4 eftermiddag
tirsdag 30/4 aften
Kan bookes i
Hovedstaden
Sjælland
Teknisk udstyr
Presentation equipment and loudspeaker
Transportudgifter
Dækkes af rekvirenten
Emne
Teknologi og Innovation
Målgruppe
Voksne
Unge
Skoleklasser
Varighed
20-30 minutes depending on the level of detail
Forsker
Andreas Søeborg Kirkedal
Ansættelsessted
Interactions LLC
Titel
Seniorforsker