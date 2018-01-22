Automatic Speech Recognition opportunities and limitations

Automatic speech recognition (ASR) has matured so we can use it in everyday tasks, such as voice search when we use our smartphone, tablets or computer. The rise of deep learning provided a boost to ASR accuracy and now voice interfaces can compete with text interfaces in applications and customer care. ASR that is good enough for commercial application is not available to everyone yet and we will learn why this is the case. We will cover how we can develop quality ASR with the available technology and what technology is being developed to bring ASR to a wider audience. Lastly, I'll go through some successful applications of current ASR technology.