Becoming certain about uncertainty

Uncertainty analysis is the consideration of how accurate a measurement or mathematical model is. The methods used are often hidden behind layers of complex jargon which disguise the ease and beauty of their application. Many scientific & engineering fields require a deep understanding to begin the most simple analysis. But when it comes to uncertainty analysis, a basic understanding of a few key concepts is enough to hit the ground running. This subject is of interest in several fields such as engineering, social science, finance and even philosophy…