Becoming certain about uncertainty
Uncertainty analysis is not a new topic in engineering, but it has become a much more researched topic in recent years. In this lecture we discuss the basics of this field and see how it can be applied in engineering, as well as in our everyday lives.
Uncertainty analysis is the consideration of how accurate a measurement or mathematical model is. The methods used are often hidden behind layers of complex jargon which disguise the ease and beauty of their application. Many scientific & engineering fields require a deep understanding to begin the most simple analysis. But when it comes to uncertainty analysis, a basic understanding of a few key concepts is enough to hit the ground running. This subject is of interest in several fields such as engineering, social science, finance and even philosophy…
