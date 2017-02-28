Bridges: Types, Failures and Construction

Bridges: Types, Failures and Construction

DEL: c f
This lecture introduces bridge terminology and construction technology, talks about famous bridge failures, and mentions unique bridges in the world.

This lecture is comprised of pictures and short movie clips. It was designed to expose the civil engineering profession to young adults, 16-17 years old. Emphasis is placed on visual content and interestring/memorable anecdotes. Language: English.  

Kort og godt

Kan bookes

g onsdag 26/4 eftermiddag
g onsdag 26/4 aften
g lørdag 29/4 eftermiddag
g lørdag 29/4 aften
g søndag 30/4 eftermiddag
g søndag 30/4 aften

Kan bookes i

Hovedstaden

Teknisk udstyr

A projector, and a chalk or white board.

Emne

Teknologi og Innovation

Målgruppe

Unge

Varighed

Around 30 slides, about 1 hour long.

Forsker

Eyal Levenberg

Ansættelsessted

DTU

Titel

Associate Professor of Civil Engineering
Læs mere