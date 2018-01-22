Can we have unlimited energy supply?

We all know of the problems of the exploitation of fossil fuels and the barriers to introduce renewable resources, but most of us cannot imagine that more than half of the energy we produce is wasted and released into the nature.

Thermodynamics tells us that both in your home refrigerator and in a large electric power plant, usable energy is wasted. But thermodynamics also teaches us the ways to recover it.

In this lecture we will see how energy transforms in your daily life activity and how we all can get the most out of it. From our homes to the big industries that move our economy.