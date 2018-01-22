Can zebrafish help cure human diseases?

I will be describing the zebrafish model organism, its origins and how it is being used in research. The lecture will provide examples of its relevance and how it can help us understand the causes of certain human diseases. After the first half of the lecture, the participants will experience some hands-on exercises where they will get to see different developmental stages of the zebrafish embryo via our smart phone microscopes, and investigate the mutant embryos which we use as disease models. In the second half of the lecture, we will continue with more detailed applications such as gene modification with CRISPR and other methods, and finalize with an ethical discussion.

Zebrafish is one of the most popular model organism to be used after mouse in biological research. This tropical fish shares 84% of our genes that are associated with diseases. In addition to that, it has so many other features that help scientists answer some questions faster and easier. Plus its much more fun! But what are these unique features of zebrafish? How can this tiny fish help cure human diseases? Why scientists prefer zebrafish over a more complex mammalian animal models? We will be talking about these questions while looking at the live zebrafish embryos.