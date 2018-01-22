Coral reefs in a changing world

Coral reefs are globally challenged by climate change related abiotic stress in their environment. Anthropogenic forcing, the increase of CO 2 levels due to fossil fuel burning leads to heating in the atmosphere. Global oceans are functioning as a heat sink so that sea surface temperatures are steadily increasing and changes to the ocean chemistry can lead to acidic conditions. These conditions place corals into progressively living at their upper thermal tolerance limit and loosing their calcium carbonate skeleton, where seasonal warming can give an additional push into stressful temperature regimes causing species shifts in coral assemblages.

The coral symbiosis is driven by the food exchange of nutrients, carbon substrate and water for the algal symbionts’ photosynthesis and in turn the coral animal receives photosynthetically produced sugars and O 2 . Thermal stress can lead to a break in a coral symbiosis, understood as the loss of algal symbionts and/or pigment, described as coral bleaching.

How the current status of coral reefs globally is, what positive outlooks we have for the future and how we could manage conservation action will be topic of the lecture. In particular the lecture will introduce the audience to research action of danish scientists and present where they are working on coral reefs and what their specific research niche fulfills in the mission to conserve and protect corals.

I will bring some 3D Visors so that people can go for a dive at the end of the talk and enjoy the nowadays existing reef systems.