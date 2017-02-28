Corporate Foresight
How can companies create superior positions in markets of the future? This is the focal question of this lecture. In our research network, we are dedicated to exploring the practices that can be used to anticipate, plan for as well as shape the future.
Over the last 10 years, Professor René Rohrbeck from Aarhus BSS has been investigating the practices that companies use to drive organizational renewal. Having benchmarked more than 500 companies with my maturity model, I will share inspiring case studies, dissect best-practices and discuss the challenges that organizations face when building systematic future preparedness. My research has also uncovered three paradox that winning companies have learned to manage actively:
- Scanning broadly for change drives while also analysing deeply the drivers and their interdependencies
- Being agile, yet persistent in building new profitable growth
- Reducing uncertainty through foresight, while continuously embracing uncertainty to avoid commoditization
Kort og godt
Kan bookes
Kan bookes i
Midtjylland
Emne
Teknologi og Innovation
Målgruppe
Voksne