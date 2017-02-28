Corporate Foresight

Over the last 10 years, Professor René Rohrbeck from Aarhus BSS has been investigating the practices that companies use to drive organizational renewal. Having benchmarked more than 500 companies with my maturity model, I will share inspiring case studies, dissect best-practices and discuss the challenges that organizations face when building systematic future preparedness. My research has also uncovered three paradox that winning companies have learned to manage actively:

Scanning broadly for change drives while also analysing deeply the drivers and their interdependencies

Being agile, yet persistent in building new profitable growth

Reducing uncertainty through foresight, while continuously embracing uncertainty to avoid commoditization