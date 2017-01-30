Disks of the Cosmos
The lecture is about the process of gravitational accretion of matter in the universe and the structures they create. An essential component in the process of accretion is the formation of an accretion disk. Accretion disks are of fundamental importance to the origin and fate of many astrophysical objects such as planets, stars and black-holes. Using basic physical principles, I will attempt to inform the audience about our current understanding of accretion disks.
Accretion disks are among the most common structures in the universe. These disks play a fundamental role in the formation and evolution of many astrophysical objects. They are responsible for the birth of stars and planets like our own and many many more. The enormous black holes lurking in the center of nearly all galaxies grow by feeding off of such disks. Disks around highly dense and magnetized stars can also give rise to very powerful jets of matter and radiation that can light up the galaxy. I will attempt to give a simple understanding of what these disks are and how they work. I will also mention some of the unsolved questions that we hope will be answered by the future generation of young scientists, hopefully some of whom may be from Denmark.
Teknisk udstyr
A good lcd projector and if possible, though not necessary, a black/white board
Varighed
around 1 hour. breakdown (45 minutes lecture + 15 minutes interaction for Q&A)
Gopakumar Mohandas
Niels Bohr Institute
Mr