Disks of the Cosmos

Accretion disks are among the most common structures in the universe. These disks play a fundamental role in the formation and evolution of many astrophysical objects. They are responsible for the birth of stars and planets like our own and many many more. The enormous black holes lurking in the center of nearly all galaxies grow by feeding off of such disks. Disks around highly dense and magnetized stars can also give rise to very powerful jets of matter and radiation that can light up the galaxy. I will attempt to give a simple understanding of what these disks are and how they work. I will also mention some of the unsolved questions that we hope will be answered by the future generation of young scientists, hopefully some of whom may be from Denmark.