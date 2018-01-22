Eco-technology treatment of emerging contaminants in water

Eco-technology treatment of emerging contaminants in water

In the recent decades, worries have raised in relation to the presence of pharmaceuticals and pesticides in the aquatic environment. Water treatment technology is under pressure to address this challenge. Eco-technology, based on natural bioremediation processes is one of the promising approaches.

Water is a resource of large importance that needs to be protected and well managed. Even in so considered developed countries water is a precious commodity that faces challenges.

In the last two decades, thousands of trace organic micropollutants, currently referred to as contaminants of emerging concern have been detected in streams and lakes (in ng to µg/L levels). More than 700 compounds (pharmaceuticals, pesticides, flame retardants, etc) are listed as present in the European aquatic environment. Wastewater treatment plants are the major source of this contaminants.

Treatment wetlands are one of the best examples of an engineered eco-technology making use of phytoremediation to treat water. Treatment wetlands are used worldwide to treat wastewater, as well as agricultural and industrial polluted water. Research being developed at Aarhus University aims at understanding and improving the removal of organic micropollutants in treatment wetlands.

