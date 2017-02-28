Electrochemical Biosensors for Life Science Applications: The Case of Dopamine

Electrochemical biosensors and their potential can change the way neurological disorders are diagnosed and treated.

Dopamine belongs to the so-called small molecule neurotransmitters and is responsible for emotional behavior, pleasure, motivation, or motor regulation. Abnormal levels have been correlated with various diseases, such as Parkinson´s disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia among others.

Unlike traditional methods that require several days, electrochemical biosensors are much cheaper and can provide measurements of its levels in real-time. This opens up the possibility to, for example, follow how the brain responds to therapy. In the same way as finger-stick testing of blood glucose revolutionized the management of diabetes, dopamine biosensors envisage to change the way people with neurological disorders are diagnosed and treated.

Forsker

Isabel Alvarez-Martos

Ansættelsessted

iNANO, Aarhus University

Titel

Ph.d.
