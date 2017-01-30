Electronic Waste & Circular Economy

Our consumption of electronic equipment has increased, and so has the amount of waste. On a global scale, 50 million tons are scrapped every year. That is the equivalent of around 5000 Eiffel Towers. Every year, Danes discard 81.000 tons of electronics. Between 1990 and 2015, electronic waste in Denmark has increased from 45.000 to 81.000 tons. We are all aware that discarded electronics are hiding a great treasure. In the 81.000 tons of electronics that we scrap each year, there is one ton of gold, just over three tons of silver and four tons of copper.

The lecture will try to answer the following three main questions: The growth of Electronic Waste : What are the consequences ?

The concept of Circular Economy : What is it and why is it important ?

What can we do about it?