Fall accidents in elderly - can we prevent it by dancing?

The world is reaching an important milestone: by the year 2030, there will be more people over 60 years old than children under 10. Accidental falls in the elderly are the second leading cause of unintentional deaths worldwide.

Why dancing training could help reducing accidental falls? Dancing is a light weight-bearing exercise (beneficial for bone health) that excels at improving different parameters related to falls risk, from muscle strength to cognitive.

Dancing keeps your brain healthier by posing mental and motor challenges for their participants. Dance dares participants to find new ways to move their body in space, which is a long term improves the communication between the brain, spinal cord, and muscles.

Finally, the practice of dancing is actually associated with a lower risk of developing dementia in older age. Trygfonden has donated 1 mio. dkk for the applicant to test how dance improves balance and fall risk in the elderly in Nordjylland.

NB: Jeg kan også holde det på dansk.

(Foto: Shutterstock)