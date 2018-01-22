Fighting global warming and energy crisis: could nuclear industry offer a new way?

This lecture will demonstrate, that despite some common fears related to nuclear energy, it could be highly safe, economically competitive and clean. How? By bringing to life a new design concept.

The global energy demand and increasing level of carbon dioxide emission caused by coal industry pose an urgent need to find a way to provide the world population with sufficient energy, keeping it clean at the same time. Sustainable energy sources such as wind and solar energy are doing a good job, yet there is need to explore every possible way to produce cheap and safe energy in an environmentally friendly way, available for everyone.

Could nuclear industry provide a solution? Before you rush into saying "no", think about this: what are the main causes that paint nuclear power black in our eyes? Possible safety issues and handling of the nuclear waste are most probably the ones everyone would think of. Now, what if there is a new design approach which addresses these concerns in a radically different way? What if there is an innovative way that makes it possible to build a nuclear power plant which will be inherently safe, offer a solution to the waste problem and produce clean energy at a competitive price and moreover, this new plant could be built so compact that it can be shipped to and assembled at any desired location in the world? Sounds fascinating but hard to imagine? Be there, and find out the answers!

 

Hovedstaden
Sjælland

Naturvidenskab
Teknologi og Innovation

Voksne
Unge

30 min + discussion time

Ashkhen Nalbandyan

Technical University of Denmark, DTU NuTech

P.hD. student