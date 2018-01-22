Games about Games. Entertainment, Art, and Aesthetics

Games about Games. Entertainment, Art, and Aesthetics

DEL: c f
This talk is an introduction into approaching digital games as forms of high culture, showing how they reflect on their own form and content in the tradition of high arts like painting and literature.

Digital games are often discussed with regard to violence, addiction, or, at best, entertainment. At universities, however, research is also conducted into the aesthetics of digital games. Based on some theoretical background and numerous examples, this talk will show how digital games are not only entertainment, but forms of high culture. The talk will discuss how established forms of art (esp. painting and literature) reflect on their own form and content, and show that there are many digital games that do the same thing, using their own 'language'.

Kort og godt

Kan bookes

g mandag 23/4 formiddag
g mandag 23/4 eftermiddag
g mandag 23/4 aften
g onsdag 25/4 formiddag
g onsdag 25/4 eftermiddag
g onsdag 25/4 aften
g torsdag 26/4 aften

Kan bookes i

Hovedstaden
Sjælland

Teknisk udstyr

Projector for Powerpoint

Emne

Kultur og Samfund
Teknologi og Innovation

Målgruppe

Unge
Voksne

Varighed

45 minutes

Forsker

Hans-Joachim Backe

Ansættelsessted

IT Universitet i København

Titel

Lektor, PhD
Læs mere