Games about Games. Entertainment, Art, and Aesthetics

Digital games are often discussed with regard to violence, addiction, or, at best, entertainment. At universities, however, research is also conducted into the aesthetics of digital games. Based on some theoretical background and numerous examples, this talk will show how digital games are not only entertainment, but forms of high culture. The talk will discuss how established forms of art (esp. painting and literature) reflect on their own form and content, and show that there are many digital games that do the same thing, using their own 'language'.