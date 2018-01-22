Have your cake and eat it, too? Grappling with the complexities arising from a servitization strategy

The term servitization describes the strategy of offering combined packages of products and services. Typically, industrial manufacturing companies pursue servitization in order to better address customer needs and fend off competitors. This, however, often also entails significant changes to the way in which an organization operates. My lecture focuses on the arising complexities and dilemmas that companies have to grapple with when they seek to implement servitization. It aims at employees within industrial companies that are interested in or have already begun selling services, i.e. managers, service and sales specialists, etc.

Servitization is the competitive strategy of offering combined packages of products and services. Industrial companies typically implement servitization in order to:

  • address more complex customer needs
  • build close relationships with customers
  • fend off competition

However, servitization also entails significant changes to the way in which an industrial company operates. Establishing a service business can add new levels of complexity to the organization, because it affects, amongst others, company structure, business model, and company culture. In addition, internal processes need to be especially aligned in order to allow for smooth service provision. For these reasons, servitization can also be a very challenging undertaking.

My lecture focuses on the arising complexities and dilemmas that managers have to grapple with when they seek to implement such a strategy.

