How to keep a secret using the light?

Our society is based on the continuous exchange of digital data. Most of these data are not protected against upcoming threats. I will present how light can revolutionize the security of our communications.

The light will be the main character of the 21st century for industry, research and medicine applications. The basic particles of the light are called photons. The photons can travel at the speed of light allowing fast and secure communications between distant partners in the Earth and in the space.

Currently, the security of digital data is based on mathematical problems that are believed hard to solve. In my lecture I am going to explain how the photons allow exchanging digital data in an uncrackable way, demonstrating how quantum physics can be applied in our daily life opening a new era in the security of digital information.

Davide Bacco

Technical University of Denmark

Postdoc