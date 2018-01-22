How to make a smart colour?
We have seen how chameleons are able to change the colour of their skin. Do you ever wonder how they do it? In this talk, I would like to discuss the basic physics of colour changes in chameleons and explain how to copy that concept in real life to make a 'smart colour'.
Human beings have been using pigment based paints (colorant materials) for centuries. This type of paint is passive which means that the colour cannot be changed.
In this lecture I will explain how to make a 'smart colour' that can be changed by an external stimulus. This means that the user (e.g. you) can change the colour of the object using a remote control.
Kort og godt
Kan bookes
g fredag 20/4 formiddag
g fredag 20/4 eftermiddag
g fredag 20/4 aften
Kan bookes i
Hele landet
Teknisk udstyrProjector for presentation
Emne
Naturvidenskab
Teknologi og Innovation
Målgruppe
Voksne
Unge
Skoleklasser