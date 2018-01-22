How Will 3D Printing Affect Future Workspaces?

The lecture elaborates upon the possibilities and capabilities of additive manufacturing technologies – commonly known as 3D printing. An outlook is given on how future workspaces might look like in the context of industry 4.0 and how humankind could prepare itself for this global challenge.

Imagine a world without the conventional routine of “work”. A world without human labor force. Combining existing technologies with current developments in fields connected to Industry 4.0, leads to the conclusion that physical labor is a thing of the past, the present, but definitely not the future.

3D printing is part of what is commonly known as industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution, bringing digitalization to workspaces and step by step replacing human labor as we know it. The technology has emerged from hobbyists’ basements and is ready for action! What are the capabilities of 3D printing so far? Where do industry and science stand and what does the future hold? Can we prepare for a digital revolution?

Inform yourself, get inspired and generate a mindset for our future.

