Images in our City Space
Our city spaces are filled with images in the forms of advertisements, graffiti, posters, and street art. How do these images create city spaces that influence those who live in those cities. What kind of social dialogue can we interpret from the images we see around us? What does it say about inclusive versus exclusive spaces, what is tolerated, who is welcomed, and who is an outsider?
Images in city space have a life span of their own. Once introduced into the public sphere they get transformed and reinterpreted by perceivers in multiple ways. I look specifically at the value and multivoicedness of graffiti, posters, and street art and its impact on how pedestrians feel in a city space. How certain images become part of a dialogue in the street, and how they are interpreted, refuted, and destructed. The use of images in city space triggers a dialogue among different social actors (the artists, pedestrians, and authorities), which emphasize the potential of art to provoke, create tension, and influence social change. Visual images from Aalborg city space will be used for illustration.
