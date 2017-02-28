Images in our City Space

Images in city space have a life span of their own. Once introduced into the public sphere they get transformed and reinterpreted by perceivers in multiple ways. I look specifically at the value and multivoicedness of graffiti, posters, and street art and its impact on how pedestrians feel in a city space. How certain images become part of a dialogue in the street, and how they are interpreted, refuted, and destructed. The use of images in city space triggers a dialogue among different social actors (the artists, pedestrians, and authorities), which emphasize the potential of art to provoke, create tension, and influence social change. Visual images from Aalborg city space will be used for illustration.