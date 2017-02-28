Increasing the retirement age: A good solution for the challenges of population ageing?

After briefly presenting how population ageing challenges European societies, we discuss whether Denmark's policy to link the retirement age to life expectancy can deal with these challenges

If people become older, we all have to work longer, right? Indeed, working longer means that more people contribute to the state in taxes and less people receive money from the state as pensions. Reality, however, is much more complex. Can people work longer? Do companies want to hire older workers? And is it fair to have the same retirement age for someone who started working at the age of 18 and someone else who studied until 25?

The Danish policy to automatically make the retirement age increase with life expectancy makes life easier for politicians as they don't have to tackle these difficult questions. But that doesn't mean the problems themselves disappear. In this lecture, these issues are debated, and possible solutions proposed.

