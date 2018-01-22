Killer Snails: Slow and Deadly!

Killer Snails: Slow and Deadly!

DEL: c f
Did you know that there are snails that have killed people? Scientists have been studying snails from the sea to understand their biology, the use of their venoms in their natural environment, and why they can be deadly.

We usually think of snails as the slow-moving animals eating plants, but there is a group of snails found in the oceans that are venomous and can kill people. These cone-shaped snails use their venom to defend themselves and to hunt their prey like fish, worms, or even other snails. Because they move slowly, they have unique and interesting strategies of attack to deliver their venom. The cone snail venom has different components; venom from some species can potentially kill people, yet from the same venom, a treasure has also been discovered and developed into an important medicine for pain. The cone snails may be deadly, but with the right tools, something good can come out of them!

Kort og godt

Kan bookes

mandag 20/4 formiddag
mandag 20/4 eftermiddag
mandag 20/4 aften
tirsdag 21/4 formiddag
tirsdag 21/4 eftermiddag
lørdag 25/4 eftermiddag

Kan bookes i

Hovedstaden
Sjælland
Bornholm

Teknisk udstyr

Projector or Monitor/Screen; Speaker and Audio Cables if possible

Emne

Naturvidenskab
Krop og Sundhed

Målgruppe

Unge
Skoleklasser

Varighed

25 minutes

Forsker

Iris Bea Ramiro

Ansættelsessted

Department of Biomedical Sciences, University of Copenhagen

Titel

PhD Student
Læs mere