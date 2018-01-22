Killer Snails: Slow and Deadly!

We usually think of snails as the slow-moving animals eating plants, but there is a group of snails found in the oceans that are venomous and can kill people. These cone-shaped snails use their venom to defend themselves and to hunt their prey like fish, worms, or even other snails. Because they move slowly, they have unique and interesting strategies of attack to deliver their venom. The cone snail venom has different components; venom from some species can potentially kill people, yet from the same venom, a treasure has also been discovered and developed into an important medicine for pain. The cone snails may be deadly, but with the right tools, something good can come out of them!