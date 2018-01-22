Language strategies in multilingual companies – what and how?

As the existence of a common language is a precondition for most types of communication, the question of how multinational corporations (MNCs) manage language and linguistic diversity is key in international business. Efficient language management implies that language related issues are addressed as part of an overall business strategy.

This lecture focuses on language strategies for multilingual organisations, and the means by which language can be managed in practice, i.e. language management tools. A language strategy can consist of a variety of different language management tools, and this lecture gives insight into how companies can design specific language strategies for their internal communication.

The lecture may also be held in Norwegian.