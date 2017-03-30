Leadership and communication have been in the interest of academics, professionals and people for decades. Classical and contemporary research from different fields accepts that communication and leadership are spinal cord for developing relationships. The lecture will be addressing the issues of leadership from the perspective of transformational leadership and Gestalt communication. It will be based upon published research and the projects under progress.

The concept of transformational leadership will be explained and critically evaluated. Similarly, the construct of Gestalt communication will be presented. In the second part, it will be discussed how failed, mediocre and successful leaders communicate in an organized setting. It will provide an insight into how one can influence others and reduce unnecessary disagreements and conflicts. The lecture will be suitable for all adult participants who want to develop further understanding about leadership and communication.