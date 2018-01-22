Microplastic: It’s everywhere! But does it matter?

Studies reporting the widespread presence of microplastic particles in nature, food, and even in drinking water have raised concerns regarding their possible harmful effect.

Nevertheless, is microplastic toxic? How can it be harmful? Is the environment in danger because of microplastic? Are we at risk as well? These are the central questions that the lecture will tackle. It will give a comprehensive view of the current state of microplastic toxicity research by summarizing the findings of the latest scientific studies.

After the lecture, the audience will be invited to become a microplastic hunter and as such, to try to find microplastic particles in a soil sample.

The sample will be examined under a dissecting microscope to pick out microplastic particles. Afterward, a so-called infrared spectrometer will be used to find out which plastic material the particle was made of.