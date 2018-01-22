Molten Salt Reactors: Sustainable nuclear power

The past several years has seen an increasing interest in Molten Salt Reactor (MSR) concept, with companies being founded all across the globe. US, China, Canada, Japan, France and Denmark are all actively involved in developing the MSRs.

The MSR concept uses nuclear power production technology but offer solution to many sensitive issues in nuclear power industry and there is thus an active research of the technology in several countries.

The main advantages of Molten Salt Reactors are;

Increased safety.

Less waste production.

Possibility to "burn" existing waste from the other reactors.

Wide range of possible fuel compositions including thorium which is an abundant fuel source.

Low proliferation risks.

Moreover, the power plant units are compact and can even be shipped to remote locations of the world where electricity production is a problem.

In this lecture the technology behind Molten Salt Reactors will be explained and some real-life examples of design concepts from companies all over the world will be presented. An interactive discussion of pros and cons of the technology is also foreseen.

It will be a pleasure to meet everyone interested. Regardless if you are for or against nuclear power, it is good to be informed and up to date!