Nanotechnology: from smart phones to cancer treatments
My lecture will be about how nanotechnology impacts our daily lives and why nanoparticles have different properties than the same material in bulk form.
In this lecture, you will learn how small the nanoscale is and about the size-dependent properties of nanomaterials. We will discuss the history of nanomaterials (dating back to 4th century Rome). In addition, we will discuss the history of the transistor, a crucial component of computer processors. Finally, I will discuss my own research where I study the size-dependent structure of small nanoparticles.
Kort og godt
Kan bookes
Kan bookes i
Sjælland
Teknisk udstyrA projector for a power point presentation
Emne
Teknologi og Innovation
Målgruppe
Voksne