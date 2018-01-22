Nanotechnology: from smart phones to cancer treatments

My lecture will be about how nanotechnology impacts our daily lives and why nanoparticles have different properties than the same material in bulk form.

In this lecture, you will learn how small the nanoscale is and about the size-dependent properties of nanomaterials. We will discuss the history of nanomaterials (dating back to 4th century Rome). In addition, we will discuss the history of the transistor, a crucial component of computer processors. Finally, I will discuss my own research where I study the size-dependent structure of small nanoparticles. 

Teknisk udstyr

A projector for a power point presentation

Emne

Teknologi og Innovation

Målgruppe

Voksne

Varighed

30 minutes

Forsker

Susan Cooper

Ansættelsessted

University of Copenhagen

Titel

Marie Curie Post Doctoral Scholar