Navigating Video Games

What is the difference between teleportation and movement, and what do time and the topology of the navigated environment have to do with it?

The navigation in video games is an interesting topic, as video games are virtual spaces in which nearly everything is possible. To understand our navigation inside of games better, I will introduce my typology of video game navigation.

I will discuss the aforementioned, as well as general ontological, questions with the audience, while always sticking to video game examples to make abstract ideas more graspable. This way, the talk will show why video games are an interesting field of inquiry for science and how everyday actions in games can trigger sophisticated, philosophical discussions.

Emne

Kultur og Samfund
Teknologi og Innovation

Målgruppe

Unge
Skoleklasser

Varighed

30-45 minutes

Forsker

Michael S. Debus

Ansættelsessted

ITU Copenhagen

Titel

Ph.D. Fellow
Læs mere