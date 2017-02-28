Navigating Video Games

The navigation in video games is an interesting topic, as video games are virtual spaces in which nearly everything is possible. To understand our navigation inside of games better, I will introduce my typology of video game navigation.

I will discuss the aforementioned, as well as general ontological, questions with the audience, while always sticking to video game examples to make abstract ideas more graspable. This way, the talk will show why video games are an interesting field of inquiry for science and how everyday actions in games can trigger sophisticated, philosophical discussions.