Negative emotions: Key to well-being

We live in a cult of happiness. We are constantly told that we need to think positive, reframe, and be optimistic. We are bombarded by media messages telling us that stress and negative emotions shorten our lives and make us sick. We are also told that positive emotions are key to a good life. In my lecture, I will argue that negative emotions are key to a good life as well.

Epidemiologists have previously linked chronic stress and negative emotions to poor health, in particular cardiovascular disease. In my lecture, I will explain why this research needs to be interpreted with caution. Furthermore, I will present emerging evidence showing that moderate doses of negative emotions might be better for physical health than a complete absence of negative emotions.

I will also offer some thought experiments illustrating to the audience that we do not have direct control over our emotions. The more we attempt to “get rid” of unwanted feelings, the more present and intense they become. We will never get healthier by suppressing or avoiding unpleasant feelings. On the contrary, I will argue that embracing them may be key to living a life to its full potential.