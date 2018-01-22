Diversitet er godt for dig og dit team/Diversity is good for you

This tendency is even stronger when adding the positive impact of pro-diversity corporate values. Studying team dynamics in ISS reveals a link between a highly diverse team composition, impetus for team members to activate corporate pro-diversity beliefs, and thus increased pro-social behaviour to the benefit of team performance and inclusion of all the team members.

Research from 2011 documents how diversity in teams is beneficial to bottomline gains in ISS (ISS 2011). New research in ISS highlights how the higher the numerical representation of diversity in teams is, the better the team functions in terms of team performance and satisfaction among team members.

This tendency gets even stronger when adding corporate communicated pro-diversity beliefs: while pro-diversity values were trumped by stereotypes and limited team coherence in homogeneous teams, then highly diverse teams impelled members to draw on corporate positive perceptions of diversity and to value each team member’s unique contribution to the collective production of the common good.

Furthermore, highly diverse teams engaged in unilateral flows of assistance ensuring fairness and equal share of burdens among all team members in favour of strong team coherence.

Drawing on practical examples from observations of and interviews with team leaders and members in over 30 teams in ISS, this research shows how the virtuous circles of pro-diversity beliefs, numerical adequacy and satisfaction are likely to work cumulatively creating a positively reinforcing feedback loop furthering learning for the team members, and contributing to the development of improved group processes, and increased team capability.