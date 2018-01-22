Off to a green future - Microbes and Photosynthesis

This lecture will give a brief overview of what green microbes are, what they are capable of and their importance in the upcoming green revolution.

When we think of photosynthesis, we usually think of plants. But a large percentage of the global photosynthesis is actually performed by microbes. Together, we will dive into the world of photosynthetic microbes.

In the first part, I will give an overview of what these microbes are, what they look like and I will show you where you will find them in everyday life. Then, with the help of the audience, we will discover how they are important for a future green bioeconomy.

This lecture is aiming to be an interactive lecture where everyone can join in and hopefully learn some fun facts about photosynthetic microbes.

Kort og godt

Kan bookes

torsdag 25/4 eftermiddag
fredag 26/4 formiddag
fredag 26/4 eftermiddag
lørdag 27/4 formiddag
søndag 28/4 formiddag
mandag 29/4 formiddag
mandag 29/4 eftermiddag
tirsdag 30/4 formiddag

Kan bookes i

Hovedstaden
Sjælland

Teknisk udstyr

A projector to show some pictures

Emne

Naturvidenskab

Målgruppe

Unge
Skoleklasser

Varighed

45 minutes (+ 15 minutes optional for questions)

Forsker

Julie Zedler

Ansættelsessted

Københavns Universitet, Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences

Titel

Dr.
Læs mere