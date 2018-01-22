Off to a green future - Microbes and Photosynthesis

When we think of photosynthesis, we usually think of plants. But a large percentage of the global photosynthesis is actually performed by microbes. Together, we will dive into the world of photosynthetic microbes.

In the first part, I will give an overview of what these microbes are, what they look like and I will show you where you will find them in everyday life. Then, with the help of the audience, we will discover how they are important for a future green bioeconomy.

This lecture is aiming to be an interactive lecture where everyone can join in and hopefully learn some fun facts about photosynthetic microbes.