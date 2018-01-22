Optical Sensing with Fibres

Optical fibres have lead to faster and more precise measurement possibilities covering the 'classic' fields of temperature and strain/pressure, but also reaching into other fields, such as humidity and glucose content. The lecture will provide an overview of the physical principles behind different measurement techniques and discuss their application possibilities in general.

Guidance of light - optical fibres and their properties/advantages Fibre Bragg Gratings - operating principle and applications in sensing Fibre-tip sensors - operating principle and applications (chemical content sensing) Optical Coherence Tomography - operating principle and application The physics will be explained in a simple fashion, so that non-scientists understand each concept easily. Since each topic covered is under research at DTU, current advancements and modern applications will be incorporated into the talk.