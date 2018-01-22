Optical Sensing with Fibres
Guidance of light - optical fibres and their properties/advantages
Fibre Bragg Gratings - operating principle and applications in sensing
Fibre-tip sensors - operating principle and applications (chemical content sensing)
Optical Coherence Tomography - operating principle and application
The physics will be explained in a simple fashion, so that non-scientists understand each concept easily. Since each topic covered is under research at DTU, current advancements and modern applications will be incorporated into the talk.