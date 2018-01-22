Our friendly viruses: Bacteriophages

I will talk about how we find viruses and why it is a piece of cake to discover plenty of them even if you are not a biologist. I will connect this to a school programme in U.S. that has been running successfully since 2008 and which teaches undergraduate students from around the globe how to hunt for phages!

Then I will move on to explain why phages are safe for humans and share some famous recent stories of how phages saved human lives when antibiotics could do nothing. I will continue talking about the great potential of phages and share some examples on applications other than human health where phages could offer a sustainable solution, such as the reduction of food waste and the welfare of farm animals and crop plants.

To put things into perspective, I will also explain what are the reasons why phages have not been exploited so far in E.U. and elaborate on the regulatory hurdles and on what needs to be done to overcome those in a country level and in the E.U. level.

I will back up my claims on the good potential of phages by sharing some examples of phage products that are already used outside Europe.

Lastly, I will describe the valuable contributions of phage research in the field of biotechnology and discuss why phages are useful in our attempts to “edit” and improve those bacteria that are good and beneficial for us in a natural way.

I will close the lecture by summarising my major points and taking questions from the audience. In the end, I will also ask the participants to fill out a brief online questionnaire concerning their opinion on phages and request whether they too want to be phage ambassadors in the future (optional).

The whole lecture will be delivered in English.