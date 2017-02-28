Politics, renewables, bail-out and buy-in: Energy distribution trajectories in two Western Indian states

This is a talk about the politics of sustainability transitions, based on a research consultancy during which the presenting researcher comparatively studied state-level electricity distribution sector governance in two states in Western India.

The talk unpacks the bottlenecks and path dependency holding back energy transition in two desert states with a sixth of India’s land.

What are the recent consequential developments and likely future trajectories of Rajasthan’s electricity distribution companies (discoms), which the state government has just bailed out of debt exceeding $10 billion, versus Gujarat’s whose discoms have A-plus credit ratings?

As discoms in Rajasthan seek to emulate Gujarat and turn to efficiency enhancement and loss reduction measures, this deep stakeholder analysis captures contrasting perspectives and reflects on implications for energy scenarios.

Based on 56 elite interviews, it pries open the political economy of distribution within energy transition, contributing a comparative understanding of the current issues, concerns and ideologies that characterise this transforming sector.

