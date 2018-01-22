Regenerative medicine and Rehabilitation toward the recovery in Spinal Cord Injury

Progress in stem cell medicine is realizing neural regeneration in spinal cord injury (SCI). However, animal studies have revealed that stem cell transplantation can induce significant recovery only in acute-to-subacute-phase. It is a major barrier for the clinical application of this therapy to the majority of SCI patients who are in chronic phase.

I will talk about the specific effect of rehabilitation which can promote the effect of regenerative medicine even in refractory chronic phase, based on our recent study using spinal cord injury model mice.

This lecture will be held in English.

Kort og godt

Kan bookes

g mandag 23/4 aften
g tirsdag 24/4 eftermiddag
g tirsdag 24/4 aften
g onsdag 25/4 eftermiddag
g onsdag 25/4 aften
g torsdag 26/4 eftermiddag
g torsdag 26/4 aften

Kan bookes i

Hovedstaden

Teknisk udstyr

None

Transportudgifter

200 DKK

Emne

Naturvidenskab

Målgruppe

Voksne
Unge
Skoleklasser

Varighed

30-60 min

Forsker

Syoichi Tashiro

Ansættelsessted

Danish Research Centre for Magnetic Resonance (Guest researcher)

Titel

Lecturer