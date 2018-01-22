Regenerative medicine and Rehabilitation toward the recovery in Spinal Cord Injury
Progress in stem cell medicine is realizing neural regeneration in spinal cord injury (SCI). However, animal studies have revealed that stem cell transplantation can induce significant recovery only in acute-to-subacute-phase. It is a major barrier for the clinical application of this therapy to the majority of SCI patients who are in chronic phase.
I will talk about the specific effect of rehabilitation which can promote the effect of regenerative medicine even in refractory chronic phase, based on our recent study using spinal cord injury model mice.
This lecture will be held in English.
