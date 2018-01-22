Relationships: How do they form and what makes them last?

I study the determinants of relations. It is a topic that is of everyone's interest: From firms' CEOs involved in relations with employees or customers, to our everyday lifes, as we deal with friends and colleagues. I study different dimensions of homophily (similarity) that make people connect in contexts such as buyer-supplier relations or employee-firm career mobility.

I will present three different papers all using the context of Danish firms. They are all service intermediaries and rely heavily on relations.