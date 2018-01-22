Relationships: How do they form and what makes them last?

I study the determinants of relations. It is a topic that is of everyone's interest: From firms' CEOs involved in relations with employees or customers, to our everyday lifes, as we deal with friends and colleagues. I study different dimensions of homophily (similarity) that make people connect in contexts such as buyer-supplier relations or employee-firm career mobility.

I will present three different papers all using the context of Danish firms. They are all service intermediaries and rely heavily on relations. 

Forsker

Agnieszka Nowinska

Ansættelsessted

Copenhagen Business School

Titel

PhD fellow