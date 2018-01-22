Replacement for fish oil? Future perspectives of omega-3 fatty acids

Replacement for fish oil? Future perspectives of omega-3 fatty acids

DEL: c f
In this lecture, we will talk about how do the essential nutrients omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids benefit our bodies? What else, except for fish oil, can we eat to get enough omega-3 fatty acids?

Lipids (or fats), protein and carbohydrates are three primary nutrients humans need. Lipids have three major biological roles in the human body including membrane components, energy storage and molecular signaling. A lipid molecule consists of two main components—glycerol backbone and fatty acids. 

In this lecture, we will talk about the functions of fatty acids in the human body. What are human's dietary requirement of essential fatty acids? Why do we need to obtain omega-3 fatty acids by food? Why is keeping the balance of the ratio of omega-6/omega-3 important?

Recently, researchers noticed that fish oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids including EPA and DHA. But the accumulation of heavy metals and toxic substances in fishes cannot be ignored. Is there any replacement for fish oil? We will introduce a potential plant-based omega-3-fatty-acid-producer: mosses!

Kort og godt

Kan bookes

mandag 20/4 formiddag
mandag 20/4 eftermiddag
tirsdag 21/4 formiddag
tirsdag 21/4 eftermiddag
onsdag 22/4 formiddag
onsdag 22/4 eftermiddag
torsdag 23/4 formiddag
torsdag 23/4 eftermiddag
fredag 24/4 eftermiddag
søndag 26/4 formiddag
søndag 26/4 eftermiddag

Kan bookes i

Hovedstaden

Emne

Naturvidenskab
Teknologi og Innovation
Krop og Sundhed

Målgruppe

Voksne
Unge
Skoleklasser

Varighed

30 minutes

Forsker

Yi Lu

Ansættelsessted

Technical University of Denmark

Titel

PhD student
Læs mere