Replacement for fish oil? Future perspectives of omega-3 fatty acids

Lipids (or fats), protein and carbohydrates are three primary nutrients humans need. Lipids have three major biological roles in the human body including membrane components, energy storage and molecular signaling. A lipid molecule consists of two main components—glycerol backbone and fatty acids.

In this lecture, we will talk about the functions of fatty acids in the human body. What are human's dietary requirement of essential fatty acids? Why do we need to obtain omega-3 fatty acids by food? Why is keeping the balance of the ratio of omega-6/omega-3 important?

Recently, researchers noticed that fish oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids including EPA and DHA. But the accumulation of heavy metals and toxic substances in fishes cannot be ignored. Is there any replacement for fish oil? We will introduce a potential plant-based omega-3-fatty-acid-producer: mosses!