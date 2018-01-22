Ritualized Opposition in Danish Online Exclusionary Reasoning

This talk takes the analysis of extreme speech to Danish interactive and dialogical weblogs and Facebook comment threads that treat issues of refugees, migration, Islam, and ethnicity. In particular, it highlights certain and ritualized ways anti-immigrant sentiments are being communicated, received and responded to. We show that a recurring communicative pattern includes a distinct indignant tone, the use of sarcasm, and a general indifference to facts. We argue that this pattern can best be understood as a ritualized opposition that relies on recognizable linguistic formats and a naturalization of racialization in its attempt to recruit and consolidate communities of support. The analytical attention to form provides a lens to understand some of the driving forces of online extreme speech. However, extremist thought do not grow in a vacuum on the Internet. The project adheres to a media-anthropological insistence on not looking exclusively at actors in online social networks but also their personal motivations and how they articulate their views and ideas in other fields of interaction. Therefore, offline engagement, including in-depth interviews with Internet actors, is included in the analysis. The talk will present and discuss social media exchanges and other ethnographic material that has been collected in the first half of 2016 comprising Danish debates that connect migration and Islam with a critique of multiculturalism and a fear of national destabilization.

Foredraget vil tage udgangspunkt i ovenstående abstract og holdes gerne på dansk.