See the invisible and make it usable

Most people have encountered x-ray imaging many times in their lives – at the dentist’s, in the hospital or in the airport security check. But did you know that computed tomography (CT) is also an important research tool?

Windmills, solar cells and batteries are examples of technologies for harvesting and storing energy that are an important part of the green transition. In the strive towards a fossil-free world, further research and development of such technologies is crucial. In this lecture, we talk about how CT allows us to see the smallest details of the structure within the materials used, and how this can help us improving the devices and increase their efficiency.

We take you through the entire workflow of X-ray CT. We explain how an image can be formed using X-rays, how we can reconstruct a 3D image and how the images are analyzed. Just like Superman does it.