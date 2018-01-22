Seeing is believing: the marvelous world of microbes

Seeing is believing. Since the construction of the first microscopes by Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, the grandfather of microbiology, we know that we are surrounded by various microbes. Certain microbes are causing various illnesses, while others protect crops or produce various beverages and foodstuff. When you eat your cheese or drink your yoghurt, you are consuming the products of microbes. When you are buying a vegetable or fruit in the grocery that was produced without chemical additives, you are enjoying the bio-protection ability of microbes. When you use an eco-friendly washing powder, you are using microbial products in your washing machine. Microbes deserve to be recognized as an important part of our life. This lecture will showcase what microbes are used in our modern society so you get to know your friendly neighbors.