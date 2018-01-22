She Does Nothing but Awake: Sleeping Beauties and an Ancient Goddess

In the lecture I present the most ancient versions of the Sleeping Beauty. I compare specific details of the leading-characters (the sleeping princess and her children) with those of the Greek and the Vedic Dawn-goddesses.

Once upon a time there was a beautiful princess, who had mysteriously fallen asleep. One day she was raped and impregnated by a prince and, sometime later, gave birth to one or two children. She is the Sleeping Beauty: Her name is often ‘Dawn’ (Aurora), her children are often called Sun and Moon. She apparently does nothing but awake: Indeed, she is also the Awakening Beauty.

How old is all this? In this paper I will try to provide answer to this question. The earliest versions of the Sleeping Beauty share striking details with poetic texts of two ancient Indo-European languages, namely: Greek and Vedic. The Dawn goddess (Eos/Euruphaessa, Uṣas) is raped by her father, is often mentioned as the awakening beautiful maiden, and gives birth to the Sun and/or the Moon. Such remarkable common features might be a clue for an ancient theme, which is concealed in the Sleeping Beauty.

 

